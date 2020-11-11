Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Fbl Financial Group (FFG), Two Harbors (TWO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fbl Financial Group (FFG), Two Harbors (TWO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) with bullish sentiments.

Fbl Financial Group (FFG)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Fbl Financial Group, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 69.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fbl Financial Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Two Harbors (TWO)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Two Harbors yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.17.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 71.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and SEI Investments Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AssetMark Financial Holdings with a $28.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.