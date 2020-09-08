Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Fbl Financial Group (FFG) and Rayonier (RYN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fbl Financial Group (FFG) and Rayonier (RYN) with bullish sentiments.

Fbl Financial Group (FFG)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Fbl Financial Group, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 69.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Hallmark Financial Services, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fbl Financial Group with a $56.00 average price target.

Rayonier (RYN)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Rayonier on September 4 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rayonier with a $31.00 average price target.

