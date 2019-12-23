Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Fairfax Financial Holdings (OtherFRFHF) and Colliers International Group (CIGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF) and Colliers International Group (CIGI) with bullish sentiments.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF)

In a report issued on December 20, Paul Holden from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Fairfax Financial Holdings, with a price target of C$775.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $462.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 59.6% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Manulife Financial, Element Financial, and IGM Financial.

Fairfax Financial Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $537.70.

Colliers International Group (CIGI)

In a report issued on December 20, Sumayya Hussain from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Colliers International Group, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.00, close to its 52-week high of $77.91.

Hussain has an average return of 4.8% when recommending Colliers International Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hussain is ranked #2240 out of 5773 analysts.

Colliers International Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.00.

