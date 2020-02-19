Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Extra Space Storage (EXR), Franklin Resources (BEN) and Element Financial (OtherELEEF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Extra Space Storage (EXR), Franklin Resources (BEN) and Element Financial (ELEEF).

Extra Space Storage (EXR)

In a report released today, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Extra Space Storage, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extra Space Storage is a Hold with an average price target of $107.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Franklin Resources (BEN)

In a report released today, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Resources, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 67.3% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Goldman Sachs Group, and Blackstone Group.

Franklin Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $24.60.

Element Financial (ELEEF)

CIBC analyst Paul Holden reiterated a Buy rating on Element Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.87, close to its 52-week high of $9.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 62.4% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Element Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.57, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.