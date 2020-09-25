Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Exor (OtherEXXRF) and Helgeland Sparebank (OtherHGDPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exor (EXXRF) and Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF) with bullish sentiments.

Exor (EXXRF)

In a report issued on September 21, Marco Baccaglio from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor, with a price target of EUR65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6386 out of 6915 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.18, which is a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR64.00 price target.

Helgeland Sparebank (HGDPF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams upgraded Helgeland Sparebank to Buy on September 21 and set a price target of NOK92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helgeland Sparebank with a $9.70 average price target.

