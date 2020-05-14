Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Exor (OtherEXXRF) and Commerzbank AG (OtherCRZBY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Exor (EXXRF) and Commerzbank AG (CRZBY).

Exor (EXXRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor yesterday and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6176 out of 6546 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.81.

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.28, close to its 52-week low of $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 39.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $2.71 average price target.

