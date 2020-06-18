Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Exor (OtherEXXRF) and ADO Properties SA (OtherADPPF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Exor (EXXRF) and ADO Properties SA (ADPPF).

Exor (EXXRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor yesterday and set a price target of EUR62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6004 out of 6703 analysts.

Exor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.59.

ADO Properties SA (ADPPF)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Capital downgraded ADO Properties SA to Hold, with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72, close to its 52-week low of $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuhold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Neuhold covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, Deutsche Wohnen, and IMMOFINANZ AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ADO Properties SA with a $30.87 average price target.

