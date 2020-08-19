Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Exantas Capital (XAN), American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Exantas Capital (XAN), American Equity Investment Life (AEL) and Essential Properties Realty (EPRT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Exantas Capital (XAN)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Exantas Capital. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 58.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

The the analyst consensus on Exantas Capital is currently a Hold rating.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters downgraded American Equity Investment Life to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 70.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallmark Financial Services, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and American Financial Group.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.25, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Essential Properties Realty (EPRT)

Raymond James analyst Collin Mings reiterated a Hold rating on Essential Properties Realty yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essential Properties Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $17.25.

