Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Essex Property (ESS), Progressive (PGR) and S&P Global (SPGI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Essex Property (ESS), Progressive (PGR) and S&P Global (SPGI).

Essex Property (ESS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Essex Property yesterday and set a price target of $268.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $269.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essex Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $274.67, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $283.00 price target.

Progressive (PGR)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Sell rating on Progressive yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $96.00, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

S&P Global (SPGI)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on S&P Global on February 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $332.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

S&P Global has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $430.00.

