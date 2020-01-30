Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Essex Property (ESS), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Essex Property (ESS), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB).

Essex Property (ESS)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Essex Property today and set a price target of $327.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $303.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 62.6% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essex Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $328.88, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on January 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $327.00 price target.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

In a report released today, Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group, with a price target of $267.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $240.12, close to its 52-week high of $250.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Franklin Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $270.29 average price target, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $358.00 price target.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Stephens analyst Matt Olney maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 51.6% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.75.

