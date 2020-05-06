Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Equity Residential (EQR), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Apollo Global Management (APO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Equity Residential (EQR), Prosperity Bancshares (PB) and Apollo Global Management (APO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Equity Residential (EQR)

In a report released today, Derek Johnson from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Realty, Boston Properties, and American Campus.

Equity Residential has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.20, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Prosperity Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.57, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $66.00 price target.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 53.6% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.80, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on APO: