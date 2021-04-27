Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Equity Residential (EQR) and UDR (UDR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Equity Residential (EQR) and UDR (UDR).

Equity Residential (EQR)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.38, close to its 52-week high of $76.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.5% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $70.89, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UDR (UDR)

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on UDR today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.80, close to its 52-week high of $47.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

UDR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.