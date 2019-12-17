Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Equinix (EQIX), Simon Property (SPG) and Public Storage (PSA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Equinix (EQIX), Simon Property (SPG) and Public Storage (PSA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Equinix (EQIX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Hold rating on Equinix today and set a price target of $520.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $562.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Crown Castle, CenturyLink, and Intelsat SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equinix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $615.25.

Simon Property (SPG)

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Simon Property, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.45, close to its 52-week low of $142.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 63.0% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Invitation Homes, and Regency Centers.

Simon Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $198.67.

Public Storage (PSA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintained a Hold rating on Public Storage today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.42, close to its 52-week low of $193.89.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Storage is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $234.71.

