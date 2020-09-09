Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Encore Capital (ECPG), Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and FB Financial (FBK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Encore Capital (ECPG), Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and FB Financial (FBK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Encore Capital (ECPG)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Encore Capital today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.88, close to its 52-week high of $49.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Encore Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Central Pacific Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.26, close to its 52-week low of $12.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Pacific Premier Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Central Pacific Financial with a $20.00 average price target.

FB Financial (FBK)

In a report released yesterday, Ammar Samma from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on FB Financial. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is ranked #4783 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FB Financial with a $27.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.