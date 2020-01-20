Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Empire State Realty (ESRT) and Morgan Stanley (MS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Empire State Realty (ESRT) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Empire State Realty (ESRT)

In a report issued on January 17, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Empire State Realty, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and JBG Smith Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Empire State Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Buy rating on Morgan Stanley on January 17 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.51, close to its 52-week high of $57.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.8% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morgan Stanley with a $60.70 average price target, representing a 7.9% upside. In a report issued on January 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.