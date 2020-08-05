Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN), AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) and Allstate (ALL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN), AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) and Allstate (ALL).

Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on Ellington Residential Mortgage yesterday and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.10, close to its 52-week high of $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arlington Asset Investment, ARMOUR Residential REIT, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage with a $12.00 average price target.

AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Buy rating on AssetMark Financial Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and BrightView Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AssetMark Financial Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Allstate (ALL)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a Hold rating on Allstate yesterday and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Selective Insurance Group, Cincinnati Financial, and Hartford Financial.

Allstate has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.60, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

