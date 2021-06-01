Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and National Bank of Canada (OtherNTIOF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Eastgroup Properties (EGP) and National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties on May 28 and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $158.08, close to its 52-week high of $159.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 74.6% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Office Properties Income.

Eastgroup Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $155.13, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

RBC Capital analyst Darko Mihelic maintained a Hold rating on National Bank of Canada on May 28 and set a price target of C$97.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.97, close to its 52-week high of $80.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Bank of Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.35, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$94.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.