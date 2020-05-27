Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Easterly Government Properties (DEA), AdaptHealth (AHCO) and New Residential Inv (NRZ)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Easterly Government Properties (DEA), AdaptHealth (AHCO) and New Residential Inv (NRZ).

Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

In a report released today, Ki Bin Kim from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Easterly Government Properties, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, National Storage Affiliates, and Washington Prime Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Easterly Government Properties is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.00.

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

In a report released today, Mathew Blackman from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.61, close to its 52-week high of $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Blackman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 57.9% success rate. Blackman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tandem Diabetes Care, Insulet, and Dexcom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AdaptHealth with a $19.50 average price target.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report released today, Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler reiterated a Hold rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Barker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Barker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.08.

