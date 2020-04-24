Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: East West Bancorp (EWBC), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on East West Bancorp (EWBC), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Origin Bancorp (OBNK).

East West Bancorp (EWBC)

In a report released today, Gary Tenner from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on East West Bancorp, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Tenner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Tenner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Svb Financial Group, and Triumph Bancorp.

East West Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

In a report released today, Terry McEvoy from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Bancshares, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.16, close to its 52-week low of $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, McEvoy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.7% success rate. McEvoy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Midland States Bancrop.

Huntington Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.25, implying a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

In a report released today, Matt Olney from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Origin Bancorp, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.61, close to its 52-week low of $16.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.5% and a 40.8% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Business First Bancshares, and Independent Bank Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Origin Bancorp with a $29.50 average price target, implying a 47.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

