Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Dynex Capital (DX), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynex Capital (DX), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI) with bullish sentiments.

Dynex Capital (DX)

In a report issued on May 4, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Dynex Capital, with a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.17, close to its 52-week high of $20.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 78.1% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynex Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In a report issued on May 4, James W Sullivan from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Host Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.53, close to its 52-week high of $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 61.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Mid-America Apartment, and Independence Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Host Hotels & Resorts with a $19.39 average price target, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong on May 4 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

Hannon Armstrong has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.83, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.