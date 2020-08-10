Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Dream Office Real Estate Investment (OtherDRETF) and AMERICAN HOTEL (OtherAHOTF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF) and AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment (DRETF)

In a report released today, Mario Saric from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Dream Office Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$27.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Saric is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 81.2% success rate. Saric covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Cominar Real Estate Investment.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF)

In a report released today, Lorne Kalmar from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on AMERICAN HOTEL, with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.89.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMERICAN HOTEL is a Hold with an average price target of $1.93, which is a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.