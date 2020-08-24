Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: DraftKings (DKNG), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and TCF Financial (TCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on DraftKings (DKNG), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and TCF Financial (TCF).

DraftKings (DKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings yesterday and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 49.1% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $47.09 average price target, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sell rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust on August 20 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diversified Healthcare Trust is a Hold with an average price target of $4.42.

TCF Financial (TCF)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial on August 21 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCF Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.00.

