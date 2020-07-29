Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: DraftKings (DKNG) and Visa (V)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DraftKings (DKNG) and Visa (V) with bullish sentiments.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $47.00 average price target, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Visa (V)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Visa today and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Visa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $212.32, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

