Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Douglas Emmett (DEI) and National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Douglas Emmett (DEI) and National Storage Affiliates (NSA).

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

In a report released yesterday, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on National Storage Affiliates, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.47, close to its 52-week high of $45.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 55.4% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Storage Affiliates with a $44.20 average price target, a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

