Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Douglas Emmett (DEI) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Douglas Emmett (DEI) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP).

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.20, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.00, close to its 52-week high of $34.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

MGM Growth Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.06, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

