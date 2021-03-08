Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), AdaptHealth (AHCO) and Hiscox (OtherHCXLF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), AdaptHealth (AHCO) and Hiscox (HCXLF).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sell rating on Diversified Healthcare Trust on March 5 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth on March 4 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.14.

Hie has an average return of 32.6% when recommending AdaptHealth.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1501 out of 7343 analysts.

AdaptHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.40, representing a 53.6% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Hiscox (HCXLF)

In a report issued on March 4, Kamran Hossain from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hiscox, with a price target of p925.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1657 out of 7343 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hiscox with a $13.70 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.