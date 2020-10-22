Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (DFS), Globe Life (GL) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Discover Financial Services (DFS), Globe Life (GL) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released today, Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.54, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Globe Life (GL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Sell rating on Globe Life today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.0% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Globe Life with a $87.60 average price target.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cushman & Wakefield, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.63.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 72.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cushman & Wakefield with a $15.50 average price target.

