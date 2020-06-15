Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Wells Fargo (WFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $54.70 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wells Fargo (WFC)

In a report issued on June 12, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Wells Fargo, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

Wells Fargo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.53, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WFC: