Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Prudential Financial (PRU)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Prudential Financial (PRU) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released today, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Starwood Property, American Express, and Annaly Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discover Financial Services with a $92.86 average price target.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Prudential Financial. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prudential Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $96.25.

