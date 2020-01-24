Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (DFS) and E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and E*Trade Financial (ETFC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released today, Dave Rochester from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rochester is ranked #205 out of 5866 analysts.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.67, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

E*Trade Financial (ETFC)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on E*Trade Financial today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 50.2% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

E*Trade Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

