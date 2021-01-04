Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Charles Schwab (SCHW).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report released yesterday, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.53, close to its 52-week high of $90.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, Blackstone Mortgage, and Rocket Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.50.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris upgraded Charles Schwab to Buy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.04, close to its 52-week high of $53.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 64.5% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.78.

