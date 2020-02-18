Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Digital Realty (DLR), Essent Group (ESNT) and Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Digital Realty (DLR), Essent Group (ESNT) and Eastgroup Properties (EGP).

Digital Realty (DLR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Gregory P Miller maintained a Buy rating on Digital Realty today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $131.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, T Mobile US, and Verizon.

Digital Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.57, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Essent Group (ESNT)

In a report released today, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 75.4% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Investment Corp, and Santander Consumer USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Essent Group with a $58.33 average price target.

Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

In a report released today, Ki Bin Kim from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Eastgroup Properties, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.90, close to its 52-week high of $142.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 79.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and National Storage Affiliates.

Eastgroup Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.50, which is a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $128.00 price target.

