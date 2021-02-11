Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and Western Union (WU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Western Union (WU) with bullish sentiments.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Kepler Capital analyst Mariano Miguel maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen on February 9 and set a price target of EUR47.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.40, close to its 52-week high of $53.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 40.7% success rate. Miguel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $54.71 average price target, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR47.00 price target.

Western Union (WU)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Western Union, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and SuRo Capital.

Western Union has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

