Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF) with bullish sentiments.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released today, Markus Scheufler from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.83.

Scheufler has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Scheufler is ranked #5542 out of 6532 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.21, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR53.20 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Eoin Mullany from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.50, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is ranked #5663 out of 6532 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniCredit SpA with a $10.85 average price target, a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.20 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.