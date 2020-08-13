Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

DZ BANK AG analyst Karsten Oblinger maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Wohnen today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.85, close to its 52-week high of $47.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Oblinger is ranked #2878 out of 6892 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $50.13 average price target, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR35.30 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report released today, John Barnidge from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Ameriprise Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.14, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.