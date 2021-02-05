Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB), Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF) and Signature Bank (SBNY)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) and Signature Bank (SBNY).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released today, Jon Peace from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Peace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 59.4% success rate. Peace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Credit Agricole, UBS Group AG, and ING Group.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $10.39, a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR8.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Huttner CFA from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group, with a price target of CHF451.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $411.66.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 75.9% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, and Hiscox.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $443.49.

Signature Bank (SBNY)

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Signature Bank, with a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $183.31, close to its 52-week high of $184.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 34.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Signature Bank has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.36, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on January 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

