Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB), Moody’s (MCO) and Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), Moody’s (MCO) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released today, Daniele Brupbacher from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR9.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.35, close to its 52-week high of $13.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Brupbacher is ranked #7093 out of 7483 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $10.90, representing a -10.6% downside. In a report issued on April 14, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.50 price target.

Moody’s (MCO)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau assigned a Buy rating to Moody’s today and set a price target of $337.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $326.40, close to its 52-week high of $329.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 84.8% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Focus Financial Partners.

Moody’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.38, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on April 14, BMO Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $348.00 price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

UBS analyst Charles Boissier maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen today and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.89.

Boissier has an average return of 23.6% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Boissier is ranked #3765 out of 7483 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.76, implying a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.80 price target.

