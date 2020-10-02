Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Independent Research analyst Jan Lennertz maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG today and set a price target of EUR6.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Lennertz is ranked #2751 out of 6960 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $7.93, which is a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR7.00 price target.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released yesterday, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #6649 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniCredit SpA with a $11.30 average price target, representing a 40.4% upside. In a report issued on September 22, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR9.50 price target.

