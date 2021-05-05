Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released today, Eoin Mullany from Berenberg Bank maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR9.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.40, close to its 52-week high of $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.3% and a 41.1% success rate. Mullany covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, and UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $12.26, a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR7.50 price target.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released yesterday, Jean Neuez from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR12.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuez is ranked #3145 out of 7490 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UniCredit SpA with a $12.30 average price target.

