Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and ING Group (ING)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and ING Group (ING).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report issued on April 28, Nicolas Payen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 63.0% success rate. Payen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Credit Suisse, UBS Group AG, and BNP Paribas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $11.96, representing a -13.8% downside. In a report issued on April 14, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.30 price target.

ING Group (ING)

In a report issued on April 28, Anna Maria Benassi from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ING Group, with a price target of EUR14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Benassi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 85.1% success rate. Benassi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

ING Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

