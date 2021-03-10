Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Exor (OtherEXXRF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Exor (EXXRF).
Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
In a report issued on March 8, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.69, close to its 52-week high of $13.37.
According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Helgeland Sparebank.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $10.68, which is a -15.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR9.50 price target.
Exor (EXXRF)
In a report issued on March 8, Marco Baccaglio from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.82.
Baccaglio has an average return of 15.6% when recommending Exor.
According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #2799 out of 7348 analysts.
Exor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.10.
