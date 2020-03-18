Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Cronos Group (CRON)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Cronos Group (CRON).
Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
In a report released yesterday, Anke Reingen from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.79, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.
Reingen has an average return of 26.0% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.
According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #3390 out of 6127 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.99.
Cronos Group (CRON)
In a report released today, William Kirk from MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Cronos Group, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #5155 out of 6127 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cronos Group with a $9.15 average price target, implying a 69.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.
