Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and CoreCivic (CXW)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and CoreCivic (CXW).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Berenberg Bank analyst Eoin Mullany maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.80.

Mullany has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullany is ranked #5722 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.01, implying a -14.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CoreCivic (CXW)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.7% and a 31.9% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

CoreCivic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.