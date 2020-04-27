Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CyrusOne (CONE) and First Merchants (FRME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CyrusOne (CONE) and First Merchants (FRME) with bullish sentiments.

CyrusOne (CONE)

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.75.

Sadler has an average return of 17.6% when recommending CyrusOne.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is ranked #1610 out of 6495 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CyrusOne with a $70.82 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Merchants (FRME)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on First Merchants today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.91, close to its 52-week low of $22.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 22.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Merchants with a $34.67 average price target, a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.