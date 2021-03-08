Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cvb Financial (CVBF), First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) and Crawford & Company B (CRD.B)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Cvb Financial (CVBF), First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) and Crawford & Company B (CRD.B).

Cvb Financial (CVBF)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cvb Financial. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.78, close to its 52-week high of $22.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.1% and a 96.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cvb Financial.

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Buy rating on First Midwest Bancorp today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.50, close to its 52-week high of $21.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 94.9% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Midwest Bancorp with a $20.00 average price target.

Crawford & Company B (CRD.B)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Hold rating on Crawford & Company B today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.00, equals to its 52-week high of $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 68.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crawford & Company B.

