Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Lamar Advertising (LAMR).

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

In a report issued on June 17, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers with a $75.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released today, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Bank AG to Sell, with a price target of EUR6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Sparebanken Vest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Bank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.54, implying a -29.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Barclays also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR4.00 price target.

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Lamar Advertising today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Lamar Advertising has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.25, which is a -15.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.