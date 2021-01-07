Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Cubesmart (CUBE) and People’s United Financial (PBCT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cubesmart (CUBE) and People’s United Financial (PBCT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cubesmart (CUBE)

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital upgraded Cubesmart to Hold, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.16, close to its 52-week high of $35.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubesmart is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.25, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on December 31, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

People’s United Financial (PBCT)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Valley National Bancorp, and Cadence Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on People’s United Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.38, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

