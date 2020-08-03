Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: CTO Realty Growth (CTO), Office Properties Income (OPI) and National General Holdings (NGHC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CTO Realty Growth (CTO), Office Properties Income (OPI) and National General Holdings (NGHC).

CTO Realty Growth (CTO)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CTO Realty Growth, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

CTO Realty Growth has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Office Properties Income (OPI)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Office Properties Income, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Office Properties Income has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.50.

National General Holdings (NGHC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Hold rating on National General Holdings today and set a price target of $34.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.99, close to its 52-week high of $34.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National General Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $33.25, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NGHC: