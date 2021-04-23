Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Crown Castle (CCI), Travelers Companies (TRV) and SITE Centers (SITC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Crown Castle (CCI), Travelers Companies (TRV) and SITE Centers (SITC).

Crown Castle (CCI)

In a report released today, Brandon Nispel from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Crown Castle, with a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.21, close to its 52-week high of $185.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Nispel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Nispel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wideopenwest, T Mobile US, and Akamai.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Castle with a $190.70 average price target, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips CFA maintained a Sell rating on Travelers Companies today and set a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.87, close to its 52-week high of $161.19.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 71.4% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelers Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $162.00, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Raymond James also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (SITC)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas maintained a Buy rating on SITE Centers today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.29, close to its 52-week high of $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Thomas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Properties of America, MGM Growth Properties, and Extra Space Storage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SITE Centers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.90, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

