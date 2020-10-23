Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Crown Castle (CCI), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) and Globe Life (GL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Crown Castle (CCI), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) and Globe Life (GL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Crown Castle (CCI)

In a report released today, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Crown Castle, with a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $157.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.6% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crown Castle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.00, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

In a report released today, Jennifer Demba from Truist Financial maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Capstar Financial Holdings, and United Community Banks.

Texas Capital Bancshares has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $37.38, implying a -10.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Globe Life (GL)

Truist Financial analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Hold rating on Globe Life today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, First American Financial, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globe Life is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.67.

